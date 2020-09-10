WGMD Fishing Report 9-10-20

Wednesday, we had a little rain and some northeast wind that kept fishing pressure light. It’s only going to get worst as winds and seas increase right through the weekend.

It looks like Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park has closed for the season. This will make it difficult to get fishing reports from the pier, but I will do what I can.

In Maryland they have a new Chesapeake Bay State Record for sheepshead. Daniel Mastronardi caught a 14.1-pound sheepshead in 15-feet of water on a peeler crab that he was using to catch trout or rockfish.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy said the Katydid fished the Delaware Bay for a mixed bag of flounder, trout and sheepshead.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the one boat ran to the Del-Jersey-Land Reef and came back with a nice catch of dolphin. He also reported that blues were caught on metal lures and bucktails out of the inlet.

At Old Inlet, the report was 12 to 15-inch croaker from the beach at Three Rs Road.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.