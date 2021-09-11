WGMD Fishing Report 9-10-21

Friday was another blowout for Delaware fishermen. To the best of my knowledge, no boats left their dock or trailer on Friday and with small craft advisories already up for Saturday, with south winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 and seas of five to seven feet , I don’t think too many will be going out today.

Light house View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was one of those days when not much happened. Some spot were caught on bloodworms or Fish Bites, but that steady wind didn’t help the fishing.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was plenty of sharks and not much else from the beach. I suspect the surf was pretty rough and it took a heavy sinker just to hold bottom. At Indian River Inlet a few flounder were caught on live minnows or bucktails fished tight to the rocks. The occasional short rockfish is taken and released on bucktails. A few sheepshead were caught on sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.