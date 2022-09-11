WGMD Fishing Report 9-10-22

Saturday was pretty much the same as Friday. Small craft advisories, east winds, coastal flooding and 6-foot waves on the ocean. The bay is looking better, but we had no reports from there.

We did get one report from the beach. As you probably have guessed, the state parks have closed the drive on areas, but one man decided to drive on anyway. He entered at the Navy Crossing and proceeded directly into the ocean. Fortunately, there were some good folks close by who extracted him from his car. Other folks called 911 and that brought the Park Rangers and the Delaware State Police.

The State Police detected that the man was impaired and brought him to their barracks. There he was video arraigned on several charges including driving under the influence and since he didn’t have the cash bond, he was given free room and board for the rest of the weekend at Sussex County Correctional Center.

Old Inlet said the only action was small tog sat the inlet

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.