WGMD Fishing Report 9-11-20

Thursday was pretty damp and a bit windy. Small craft advisories are up for Friday for seas to seven feet and winds out of the northeast at 15 to 20 with gusts to 25 knots. The rest of the weekend doesn’t look much better.

I had hoped to hit the Inlet late in the afternoon to catch the 3:00 PM high tide, but just as I was getting my stuff together the sky opened up and convinced me to stay home.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had sea bass over ocean structure. The Angler fished on bay structure for bluefish. Over the holiday weekend a husband and wife team had nine flounder between 20 and 23 inches, two 14-inch sea bass, one 20-inch trout and lots of croaker and small sea bass. They also reported bunker as far as the eye could see.

The Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf found flounder limits for some of her customers.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was flounder and sea bass on the Judy V’s morning trip. A few flounder were caught out of the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.