WGMD Fishing Report 9-11-21

Saturday September 11, 2021 saw pretty much the same fishing as we have had for a while. Flounder and sea bass in the ocean and not much from the surf or inlet.

I can’t let the 20th anniversary of the horrendous attacks on America that occurred 20 years ago pass without comment. I was fishing in my 16-foot tin boat at Indian River just west of the inlet with my neighbor George Hanson when my wife called with the news. George retired after 43 years as harbor tug captain in New York City. His son was a New Your City fireman. I had many friends who worked in the city and my home office was on Long Island. Fortunately, George’s son was OK. He ran a fire-fighting tug and fought the fire from the Hudson River. All of my friends made it out and a week later I drove by the still smoking ruins of the twin towers. Later that fall I stood by the enormous hole that was left and experienced a very emotional episode that I will never forget.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.