WGMD Fishing Report 9-11-22

Just when you thought the weather couldn’t get much worse, it rained. That added to the small craft advisories, big seas and coastal flood watch pretty much discouraged any boat captain from leaving the dock.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle did have two reports from anglers who stayed on land, although it wasn’t dry. Christine Guest caught a 1-pound, 1-ounce king from the beach on Sunday. They said this was one of the biggest kings they have seen all year. Considering how rough the surf was, that is quite an accomplishment. An unnamed angler, fishing with live eels, caught and released a 40-inch rockfish under the Inlet Bridge on Saturday night. This is not too surprising considering all that northeast wind and high tides we have had. In addition to the full moon that will move bait and big fish into the Inlet.

What the fishing will be like once conditions improve is anybody’s guess. The water temperature hasn’t changed, but bottom fish have been beat up for more than a week.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.