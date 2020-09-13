WGMD Fishing Report 9-12-20

Saturday was windy and there were small craft advisories up all day and it looks like they are going to be up for a while. There is a high-pressure area to the north and a tropical storm in the Atlantic and between the two we are expecting a steady diet of northeast wind and seas to nine feet right into next week.

On Friday I figured it might be the last fishable day for a while and being a really knowledgeable fisherman, I calculated that with the northeast wind and a high tide around 4:00 PM there should be a run of bluefish at Indian River Inlet some time between 4:00 and 5:00 PM.

I arrived at the inlet around 3:30 and set up on the northside just west of the bridge along with two other hopeful anglers. We were all throwing jigs. They had the first two spots west of the closed area so I fished from the handicap pier.

Sure enough, around 4:30 the blues showed up busting schools of mullet. In the middle of the Inlet. Where none of us could reach them.

