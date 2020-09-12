WGMD Fishing Report 9-12-20

Friday saw an end to the rain, but the beginning of some rough seas. The marine forecast has seas to nine feet building right through the weekend and into the beginning on next week. Looks like a good time to get your tackle ready for the fall run.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats sailed from there on Friday and doubts any will be going out over the weekend.

Lucio Rivas, Jeffery Strickle and Mike Meszaros all had excellent catches of flounder on the Thelma Dale IV with Captain Mark out of Fisherman’s Wharf on Thursday.

Lauren at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her morning trip. One charter boat come back from an overnighter in the canyons with a tuna and some dolphin.

We are going to see some cooler temperatures next week and that could put the mullet run into high gear. Once that happens, we should see much better surf fishing as blues, trout and flounder follow the bait down the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.