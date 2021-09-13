WGMD Fishing Report 9-12-21

Sunday once again saw small craft advisories up and not much action on the bay or ocean. Monday will see winds out of the southwest at 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to five to ten knots by afternoon. Seas will run around three feet. Tuesday calls for southeast winds at five to ten knots and seas of two feet or less.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the only boat that left the dock was the Angler and they had croaker over bay structure. They also reported that Timothy Morris had a 6.86-pound sheepshead and Kover Showell caught a triggerfish both on sand fleas, while fishing the Inner Wall from Timothy, Sr.’s boat the Knot Much.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said fishing was a little slow on the pier with just a few spot caught.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the Tuna Crush brought in a 444.6-pound blue marlin on Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.