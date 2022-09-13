WGMD Fishing Report 9-12-22

Monday, we had small craft advisories up on the ocean, but no coastal flood advisories and the small craft advisories expired at 6:00 PM. Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats left the dock and no one answered the phone at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em so I don’t think they had any business either.

Lewes Harbour Marina did report that Gary Kehs caught a 23-inch flounder from the rocks at Roosevelt Inlet on Gulp! and he also had several croaker.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was good action on sheepshead at Indian River Inlet with sand fleas the prime bait. The reporter said a lot of sand fleas went out the door on Monday and a lot of good reports of sheepshead came back. He also said the surf was just too rough to fish.

The rest of this week is looking much better than last week. There is an incoming current in the morning and the seas are supposed to settle down more every day. The tackle shops and charter boats hope they do.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.