WGMD Fishing Report 9-13-21

Monday was another rough day on the ocean, but it looks like we will get some relief come Tuesday. Right now, NOAA weather calls for south winds of five to ten knots with seas of two feet or less on the ocean. Delaware Bay will see southeast winds of five to ten knots with seas also running two feet or less. The wind will pick back up on Wednesday to south at ten to fifteen with gusts to 25 knots and three-foot seas.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was no boats ventured out on Monday and the cleaning table stayed dry all day.

The same report from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em as no boats left the dock because the ocean was too rough.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they reported that Grant Barnhart caught a 24-inch red drum out of Indian River Inlet on a paddletail jig. They also had reports of Spanish mackerel at the Inlet. These fish will hit Jerk-Jiggers or metal lures worked very fast.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.