WGMD Fishing Report 9-13-22

Tuesday saw much better weather than we have had for over a week. The rest of this week looks promising so perhaps fishing will recover for those of us not addicted to football.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told me the Surface Tension made it out on Tuesday and returned from ocean structure with dolphin, jacks, false albacore and triggerfish. That variety of fish would indicate the water temperature did not drop during the recent blow.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said the sheepshead action was still good at Indian River Inlet. Sand fleas remain the top bait.

Social media is a flame about the survey boats working in the ocean off of 3Rs Beach. They are survey boats from the wind farm companies testing the bottom for the best route to bring the power cables ashore. Next they will move to Indian River Bay. Yes Virginia, the windmills are coming.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.