WGMD Fishing Report 9-14-20

Small craft advisories were up on Sunday and will be up again on Monday. It looks like Wednesday will be the first day that boats can get back out on the ocean and then seas will still be four feet. Delaware Bay is less rough and a couple of boats from Lewes did get out there on Sunday.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Grizzly fished Delaware Bay for a mixed bag of trout, triggerfish and flounder. The Katydid was also fishing the bay, but had not returned by the time I made this report.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the ocean was too rough for fishing, but he did hear of some blues caught out of Indian River Inlet. Look for them at the top of the incoming.

Over in Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay has seen some good fishing for rockfish. Of course, you are only allowed one fish over 19 inches, but there are plenty of blues, Spanish mackerel, speckled trout, puppy drum, spot, catfish and white perch available to fill the cooler. Catch your rockfish early in the morning along the shoreline than troll up some Spanish and blues. Or bait up and fish over hard bottom for white perch, catfish and spot.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.