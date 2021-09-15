WGMD Fishing Report 9-14-21

Tuesday was an absolutely delightful day to be on the water. Hardly a breath of air and a slick calm sea. There was a haze that cut visibility, but it burned off by late morning.

My friend Doug Elliott and I left Lewes Boat Ramp in my 16-foot tin boat around 7:30 AM and ran to the end of the Outer Wall where blues have been known to feed during outgoing water. Not on Tuesday. From there we ran to Site 8 where we caught spot and croaker and one 12-inch trout on bloodworm Fish Bites until 11:30 when we came in.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em sent us a photo of Bill Winkler and John Spezile with their catch of a 171-pound bigeye tuna, three yellowfin tuna weighing 55,45 and 35 pounds plus a limit of dolphin caught on the Cast and Blast in the Washington Canyon.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us about John Longenecker who caught a 14-pound rockfish at Massey’s Landing on a five-inch Fin-S.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.