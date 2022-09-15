WGMD Fishing Report 9-14-22

Wednesday was not nice.

I had a firsthand report from a good friend that went out on a very well-known charter boat. They first stopped at Reef Site 10 and he caught one short flounder and one keeper sea bass. The ocean was getting rougher and the decision was made to go back to the dock

Indian River Inlet was the place to be if you had live sand fleas, plenty of hooks and sinkers and lots of patience. Both tog and sheepshead were caught there on Wednesday. Jim Grill had two 18-inch sheepshead there on Wednesday. Both on sand fleas. Grant Barnhart caught a 17-inch tog and an 18-inch sheepshead also on sand fleas also on Wednesday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said small kings, spot and croaker were caught from the beach with FishBites bloodworms the top -producer.

Right now, the weekend weather looks good. The fish are out there so let’s go get ‘em.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.