WGMD Fishing Report 9-15-20

Small craft advisories were up on Monday and will be back up on Tuesday. It looks like Thursday before the seas settle down enough for boats to venture out on the ocean or bay.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda went fishing on the Grizzly with Captain Cary Evans on Sunday and ended up catching a citation worthy 9.18-pound sheepshead. She also had two more in the 7.5-pound class. Not bad for someone who had never caught a sheepshead. All but the biggest one were released. Girl power. Also, on the same trip Treavor Bishop caught a 20-inch trout. The Katydid had flounder, sea bass and one big lobster on Sunday. On Monday, the Grizzly ran out to Delaware Bay, but soon came back due to the rough conditions. Corky Falgowski, father to Kyle and Even, caught a 6.89-pound flounder over ocean structure.

At Indian River, Allen Becker caught a nice flounder from his boat while Ryan Wilkins had a good sheepshead from shore.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.