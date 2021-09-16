WGMD Fishing Report 9-15-21

The hard south wind on Wednesday kept boats at the dock in Lewes and Indian River Marina. Thursday will see southeast winds of five to ten knots going east in the afternoon with three-foot seas. You don’t want to know about Friday and Saturday.

No one has answered the phone for the past few days at Lighthouse View Tackle. I will keep on trying, but they may be closed for the season. I know the fishing pier will remain open.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said a few folks fished the surf in the morning before the wind picked up. They caught the usual assortment of spot, croaker and kings along with sharks and skates. A few small rockfish were caught out of the inlet very early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Carl Shuck and a friend had a two-man limit of flounder 13 miles out of Indian River Inlet.

Also on Tuesday, Frank Tucker and Otto Evans fished 20 miles from the inlet and caught 29 flounder to cull out their eight keepers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.