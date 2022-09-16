WGMD Fishing Report 9-15-22

Thursday saw no boats venturing into the ocean and nobody fished in the Delaware Bay.

Lewes Harbour Marina said a few boats went down the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Thursday morning, but they all returned shortly thereafter. Billy and Jules Mister fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas to catch sheepshead and tog to 21 inches.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was the only boat that found success was the Gale Force with Captain Aaron Herd. He fished the inlet area and caught blues, rockfish and flounder for his party.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me sheepshead were caught during incoming water at Indian River Inlet with sand fleas the top bait. The surf fishing was slow and what few kings, spot and croaker that were caught were small.

The Bill Slayer had an excellent catch of dolphin on Wednesday.

A few boats out of Ocean City braved the rough seas on Thursday to troll up excellent numbers of bailer dolphin for their parties.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.