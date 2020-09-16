WGMD Fishing Report 9-16-20

I know it sounds like a broken record, but small craft advisories were up on Tuesday and to the best of my knowledge, no boats ventured out to the ocean or bay. Wednesday and Thursday do look fishable, but then its back into the washing machine. Right now, there are four storms floating around in the Atlantic and one about to hit the Gulf Coast. Even if they don’t hit us, they create rough sea conditions that make fishing difficult.

Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said no boats sailed from their docks on Tuesday. Both hoped to see some activity on Wednesday.

No one answered the phone at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. I suspect both the beach and the inlet are pretty dirty from the rough seas.

With this cooler weather we should see some movement from the mullet out of the creeks and marsh into the bays and ocean. With luck, the blues and flounder will be there waiting for the mullet and we will be there to catch the blues and flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.