WGMD Fishing Report 9-16-21

Fishing was good on Thursday, but not many boats were out. Once school starts and vacations end people get back to work so weekday trips are rare.

Small craft advisories are already up for Friday and Saturday. On Friday the wind will be northeast at ten to fifteen with gusts to twenty and seas of three to five feet. Saturday will be even worst with north winds of ten to fifteen with gusts to twenty and four-to-six-foot seas.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina where Tommy was cleaning two big snakeheads. They were caught in Dorchester County, Maryland at the Blackwater Refuge. I had never seen a snakehead after it was cleaned and the meat looked very good.

Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly had six sheepshead and some porgies for his charter. They also released several trout.

The Gale Force had Richie Blue out for some flounder catching and they jigged up their limit by 9:30 AM.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.