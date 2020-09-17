WGMD Fishing Report 9-17-20

No small craft advisories on Wednesday, but fishing conditions were not the best. Thursday looks fair, but after that its going to get really bad for the weekend.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Pirate King fished bay structure for a catch of spot and croaker. Captain Cary Evans had the Grizzly on bay structure for sheepshead, but said fishing conditions were not good and catching was slow. The Katydid fished ocean structure for a catch of flounder to five pounds.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, they said the Judy V ran her morning trip, but poor fishing conditions held the catch down to a few sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle will hold the 23rd Annual Delaware Fall Surf Fishing Classic on September 26 and 27. Entry fee is $40 for adults and $15 for kids 14 and under. Top prize is $1,000 for the largest fish caught and there is a $10 Bluefish Calcutta for the largest bluefish taken during the contest.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.