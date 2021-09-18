WGMD Fishing Report 9-17-21

Friday saw small craft advisories up and they will be up again in Saturday. Winds on Saturday will be north at ten to fifteen with gusts to twenty and seas of four to six feet. Sunday will see a slight improvement with winds out of the north at ten to fifteen with seas of three to four feet.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina told me about Brian Smith who caught two speckled trout out of the Broadkill River on Friday. The largest weighed 4.53 pounds and the second weighed 2.66 pounds. Both hit a nuclear chicken Bass Assassin. This is another sign of global warming and it would be great if these fish were to establish a population in Delaware. Captain Keith on the Surface Tension took Dad Eric and his three young kids out for a short trip in the bay where they had a great time catching croaker and trout. Captain Steve on the Vagrant Viking took Lester, Skip and John out to the ocean on Thursday and they came back with a boat limit of flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.