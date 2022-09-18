WGMD Fishing Report 9-17-22

Saturday saw excellent sea conditions and the bottomfish finally put on the feed bag.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid had a boat limit of flounder. The Surface Tension brought in a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass as did the Grizzly. The Jay Sea II also had flounder and sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said fishing was much better on Saturday then it was on Friday. Sea bass, flounder and dolphin were brought in by several boats. The Bill Slayer had a box loaded with dolphin and tilefish for Rob and his friends.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said trout were caught early in the morning out of Indian River Inlet. A few sheepshead were taken throughout the day on sand fleas fished tight to the rocks. Lots of tiny tog with a few keepers, also on sand fleas.

The Captains Lady out of Bowers Beach had a good day with flounder, trout, blues and croaker. George Kemfort won the pool with a 3.24-pound flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.