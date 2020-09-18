WGMD Fishing Report 9-18-20

Thursday was the last day anyone was going out on the ocean or bay until sometime next week. Wind and seas begin to build on Friday and are forecast to top nine feet by Tuesday. Some heavy rain is in the mix as well.

Fishing was pretty good in the ocean and bay on Thursday. The Fish Bound out of Ocean City caught a limit of flounder plus 60 black sea bass.

Len Brinsfield caught a 4.18-pound triggerfish on a sand flea at the Outer Wall on Thursday.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said Sam Hazlet had a 13.4-pound sheepshead at the Ice Breakers on a sand flea. Mike Thompson and Bill Wissinger caught four sheepshead to 21 inches plus some flounder, sea bass and tog over bay structure. The Katydid had sea bass and flounder over ocean structure. The Pirate King found some sheepshead over bay structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Lauren said the head and charter boats had flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. Sheepshead were caught from the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.