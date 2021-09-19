WGMD Fishing Report 9-18-21

Saturday saw small craft advisories up for the ocean, but the Delaware Bay was fishable. Sunday will see north winds at ten to fifteen with gusts to 20 and seas of three to four feet. Monday the winds go east at ten to fifteen with seas remaining at three to four feet.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came back with a catch of flounder while the head boats Angler and Pirate King fished bay structure and brought back croaker. On Thursday, the Katydid went deep dropping and caught black bellied rosefish, blue and golden tilefish, dolphin, tinker mackerel, banded rudderfish, ling and new species that the University of Delaware said is not found north of North Carolina.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the only boat that left the dock was the Three Amigos. The captain told the party that it was too rough to fish, but they insisted on going. He said once they clear the inlet they would owe for the entire trip. They didn’t get far before the party begged to go back.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.