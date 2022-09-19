WGMD Fishing Report 9-18-22

Sunday saw more good fishing weather and more good fishing.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that while it is hard enough to catch one swordfish the Tranquila brought in two on Sunday. The Katydid had another boat limit of flounder and the Surface Tension brought in flounder, sea bass and tog. Several private boats fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas and caught sheepshead.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported they saw sea bass, flounder and dolphin go across their cleaning table on Sunday. One boat brought in a 75-pound wahoo. Captain Ike brought in dolphin and tilefish. The Bill Slayer caught dolphin off of a floating Tyvek suit and a water softener salt bag.

At Henlopen Tackle, Jorden reported that Rick caught a 2.7-pound Delaware Citation porgy on a sand flea. He also reported that Al had sheepshead weighing 7.3 and a Delaware Citation 8.6 pounds.

Acie Mankins had two quality blues from the surf on black and orange floats from Darren Purcell.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.