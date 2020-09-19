WGMD Fishing Report 9-19-20

Friday was the beginning of a long spell of bad fishing weather. To the best of my knowledge, no boats went out on the ocean or bay. I doubt if anyone fished the surf and I had no reports from Indian River Inlet.

I did have a report from Thursday out of the Broadkill River where David Wagoner and a friend caught two keeper flounder.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina posted a photo of Chris Keller with two yellowfin tuna she caught on the Strike Zone with Captain Lon Meyer.

There was a photo on my Facebook page of some blues caught out of Indian River Inlet on Thursday night.

Techno Goober along with the Milton Chamber of Commerce will hold the 6th Annual Andy and Opie Kid’s Fishing Tournament at Milton Memorial Park on October 3rd. This is a fun day for kids and their parents to enjoy the outdoors, catch a few fish, or not, and all the kids leave with a new fishing rod or tackle box. To find out all the details call 645-7177.

