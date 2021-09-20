WGMD Fishing Report 9-19-21

Sunday saw some bumpy weather and the new week is not going to be very pleasant for small boaters who wish to fish the ocean. Monday will see winds of ten to fifteen out of the east with seas of three to four feet. Tuesday the winds remain easterly at ten to fifteen knots and the seas remain at three to four feet. It only gets worst for the rest of the week.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they told me the Katydid came in early due to uncomfortable seas with some flounder in the box. On Thursday, Jackie Young from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania caught a 10.6-pound flounder while fishing from a private boat.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park is open and they did report good spot fishing on Sunday.

Old Inlet reported a 23-inch red drum and a seven-pound sheepshead caught on sand fleas out of Indian River Inlet.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said a few boats tried, but came back early with triggers and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.