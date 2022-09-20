WGMD Fishing Report 9-19-22

Monday, we had small craft advisories up and not many boats fished in the ocean.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had flounder, dolphin and sea bass from ocean structure. On Sunday, Steve Kibler caught a 10.36-pound flounder to win the pool on the Katydid and take home a Delaware Citation. Amanda said it was the largest flounder she has weighed in all year.

Freddie and Joe ran out to the Del-Jersey Land Reef on Saturday where they managed to catch a limit of flounder plus some black sea bass.

On Sunday, Bottom Line Sportfishing had 47 dolphin with one cow dolphin.

Saturday on the Grizzly Patrick Griz had a Delaware Citation 3.87-pound black sea bass.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was not much change from the weekend. Sheepshead were caught from the rocks at Indian River Inlet on sand fleas. Christopher Singer had a 7.5-pound sheepshead on a sand flea. Terry Baldwin was fishing for tog with sand fleas by the Coast Guard Station when he caught a nice-sized triggerfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.