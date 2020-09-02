WGMD Fishing Report 9-2-20

Tuesday saw a northeast wind and very few boats tried to fish in the ocean or bay. The rest of the week looks good and all we can do is hope the weather men and women are correct.

The big news happened on Monday when Evan Falgowski checked in to Lewes Harbour Marina with an 11.48-pound flounder that he caught on a Gulp! grub while fishing aboard the Perfect Mixture. This is the largest flounder caught in Delaware so far in 2020.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina and Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said none of their boats ran on Tuesday.

The Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf did run and said it was very rough. He carried a light rail, but those who were able to overcome the conditions had a good number of nice flounder.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a slow pick of spot on Tuesday.

Rick’s reported that Lindsey Lane caught a 6.4-pound flounder at the Old Grounds on a bucktail and Gulp!.

Down in Ocean City, Maryland, the Morning Star ran out to the ocean and found plenty of dolphin as well as some flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.