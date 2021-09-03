WGMD Fishing Report 9-2-21

Small craft advisories were up for Thursday and, to the best of my knowledge, no boats left the dock or trailer. Friday may be a bit too rough on the ocean for many boats. Delaware Bay could see some fishermen on Friday, but Saturday is a better bet. The high tides brought on by the remnants of Ida plus the flooding in northern Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania will have the bay pretty dirty for several days. In addition, there will be things floating just under the surface in the bay and the ocean that can sink just about any sportfishing boat.

I did stop by Lewes Harbour Marina where Tommy was sitting in the shop working on the computer and not cleaning any fish. He said no one even tried to fish on Thursday and he didn’t think anyone was going out on Friday.

It will take at least a couple of tides for the surf and the inlet to clean up before most fish can settle down and get back to feeding. The same will be true for sea bass and flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.