WGMD Fishing Report 9-2-22

Friday saw an east wind pick up and cause nasty conditions on the bay and ocean.

I planned to fish from my 16-foot tin boat on Friday, but could not find anyone who could go with me. That turned out to be my good luck.

Instead, I headed south to fish Indian River Inlet for blues, got as far as Pelican Square, saw the traffic building up, turned around and headed to Broadkill Beach.

The Delaware Bay was rough as a cob. The water was dirty and I didn’t expect to catch anything and I was not disappointed.

Saw a post on Facebook from an angler who made it to A Buoy out of Indian River early in the day. Later in morning, as the east wind increased, he headed back and had an exciting experience battling a following sea.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that sailed from there was the head boat Angler. She fished in Delaware Bay in the morning and brought back spot and croaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.