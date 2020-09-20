WGMD Fishing Report 9-20-20

Saturday was a lovely day on land and a real nightmare on the water. Small craft advisories are up through Tuesday and if the forecast holds, it will be late next week before the seas settle down. I’ve lost count on the number of storms floating around in the Atlantic plus the ones in the Gulf of Mexico always seem to end up coming through the back door into Delaware.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats went out on Saturday and the same report was received from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. The Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em report did have a couple of keeper rockfish caught out of the north pocket at the Inlet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said all they heard from their customers were high seas and strong winds. The state beaches were still open, but with several more days of east wind overwash is quite possible.

This weekend would be a good time to get your fall fishing tackle in order. I have been working on mine to the point that I can actually find a bottom rig without having to untangle it from 20 of its kin.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.