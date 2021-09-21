WGMD Fishing Report 9-20-21

The ocean was pretty rough on Monday and, to the best of my knowledge, no boats went out there from Lewes or Indian River Marina. Tuesday will see east winds of ten to fifteen knots with seas of three to four feet and then on Wednesday the winds will go southeast at ten to fifteen knots with gusts to twenty and the seas will build to four to six feet.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda had more information on that 10.6-pound flounder caught by Jackie Young last Thursday. The fish was caught over ocean structure on peeler scented squid. Chris Huk and Chris Ragni fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas to catch two sheepshead weighing 8.8 and 7.8 pounds, a small triggerfish and several short tog. Due to the rough ocean the Katydid fished the bay and caught triggerfish, flounder, blues and trout. Anthony Hojnicki has been fishing the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal every day after work and he finally caught a 17-inch keeper flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.