WGMD Fishing Report 9-20-22

Tuesday began nice then the weather got a bit dicey. The rest of the week looks bad.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said private boats caught some triggerfish in the morning from bay structure. Other private boats fished close to the ocean beach and caught spot and croaker. Terry Lee Baldwin fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal to catch his personal best for the season, a 21-inch flounder.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was small blues caught from the beach.

The head boat from Fisherman’s Wharf had flounder and sea bass on Saturday.

The Bottom Line had over 40 dolphin pot hoppin’ on Tuesday.

Brandon Thomas fished in Indian River Bay and caught a very big flounder.

The Omega Protein Fleet from Reedville, Virginia has decided to pay us a visit. They may not fish in Delaware Bay and must fish three miles off the coast of Delaware. If you observe them fishing inside those boundaries, notify DNREC. Otherwise, please refrain from demonstrating your stupidity on social media.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.