WGMD Fishing Report 9-21-21

Tuesday saw more rough seas on the ocean and it is not going to get any better for the remainder of the week. Wednesday will see winds out of the southeast at ten to fifteen increasing to fifteen to twenty with gusts to twenty-five knots and seas building to three to five feet. Thursday the winds shift to the south at fifteen to twenty with gusts to twenty-five knots and seas of four to six feet. Rain is also in the forecast for Thursday.

Delaware will have new regulations for cobia and tilefish.

Cobia will now have no closed season and a one-fish per person or per boat bag limit. The minimum size limit will be 37 inches total length. If two people are fishing from shore each one can keep a cobia. The same two people in a boat, and only one cobia may be retained.

Golden tilefish will have no minimum size, an eight fish bag limit and no closed season.

Blueline tilefish also have no minimum size, but they will have a closed season from November 1 to April 30.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.