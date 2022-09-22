WGMD Fishing Report 9-21-22

Wednesday saw good fishing weather and fish were caught. I hope you got out and caught some, because it is all downhill until sometime next week.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told us the Katydid had flounder and sea bass. A couple of private boats found flounder in the ocean and sheepshead in the bay. The Surface Tension had Ron, his wife and his sister out and they caught sheepshead and tog on sand fleas. Craig and his crew caught sea bass on Nomad jigs aboard the Surface Tension.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was the Judy V had flounder, croaker and sea bass on her half-day trip. The Captain Ike had a boat load of Spanish mackerel, dolphin and tilefish for her party. The Bill Slayer had dolphin and tilefish.

Old Inlet said the surf gave up larger blues in the 17 to 20-inch range. There are some good-sized flounder in the Back Bays if you have live spot for bait. The inlet has seen tog and sheepshead on sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.