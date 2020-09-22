WGMD Fishing Report 9-22-20

Monday brought no change in the weather with small craft advisories in the ocean and bay. It still looks like Thursday before this mess moves out and then it will take a while until the water clears in the surf and inlet and the bottom settles down in the ocean and bay.

I did see photos of blues and rockfish caught out of Indian River Inlet at night during incoming water. Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues were also caught from the inlet during the same stage of the tide in the daytime. I suspect locations such as Massey’s Landing have seen some activity during this period of high winds and rough seas since tog are beginning to move around the rocks there.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina are closed off as Route 12 has seen overwash on high tides. Not just water, but sand are currently blocking the roadway. So far, I have not heard of any beach closures in Delaware, but I suspect it would be difficult to fish from any of our beaches.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.