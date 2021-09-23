WGMD Fishing Report 9-22-21

Wednesday saw small craft advisories up and they will remain up through Friday. Thursday will see winds out of the south at 20 gusting to 30 knots and seas of five to seven feet with rain. Friday the winds go around to the northwest at ten to fifteen with gusts to twenty knots and seas of three to five feet with rain in the morning.

The rest of the blueline tilefish regulations are a mess. The bag limits are three fish per day for private boats, five fish for uninspected boats and seven fish for inspected boats. I will find someone who can explain why this division of recreational fishermen is taking place.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Bill Slayer came in on Tuesday night with ten yellowfin tuna.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they reported a 50-inch black drum and a 40-inch red drum caught out of the surf. Several smaller drum were also taken. Sand fleas and fresh mullet were the top baits.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.