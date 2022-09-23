WGMD Fishing Report 9-22-22

Thursday saw small craft advisories, then gale warnings then thunderstorms. To the best of my knowledge, no boats left their dock or trailers.

I do have a few reports left over from earlier in the week.

Aaron caught sheepshead out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas on Wednesday.

The Bill Slayer had the group from Christina Mechanical and Iron out on Thursday. They caught all the dolphin they were allowed and came in early.

Heather Gutekunst caught a 20-inch flounder out of Indian River Inlet on cut bait on Thursday.

There is a pending new Maryland State Record Swordfish. It was caught Thursday on the Ro Sham Bo with Captain Willie Zimmerman. It took the anglers 5 hours to hand-crank the 393-pounder to the boat.

The rest of the weekend looks pretty unfishable. This would be a good time to catch up on those honey do chores so when the weather finally does settle down you can go fishing with a clear conscience.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.