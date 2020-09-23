WGMD Fishing Report 9-23-20

Tuesday saw small craft advisories up and they will be up again on Wednesday. Thursday will be the first day that boats can get out into the ocean, but a few may try the bay on Wednesday. Surf fishing will be difficult at best until Friday, just in time for the Old Inlet Delaware Fall Surf Fishing Classic.

When we do get back on the water, I feel certain we are going to find some changes. Black sea bass will be further out in deeper water with the Del-Jersey-Land Reef a good place to begin the day. Don’t expect a gangbusters bite until the bottom has had a chance to settle down.

I think flounder fishing will be really good if you can find them. These fish spawn in the ocean during the fall and the large females will be hooking up with the smaller males. Find their breeding grounds and you could find some of the largest fish of the year. Use live spot for bait if you can get them.

Once the surf calms down it will be time to fish with mullet. Expect bluefish and even a flounder or trout.

