WGMD Fishing Report 9-23-21

Thursday was just a bad day to even think about fishing. Wind gusts topped 37 knots and we had copious amounts of rain. I didn’t even call any of my contacts because if anyone went fishing, I don’t want to know their names. Friday will once again see small craft advisories up for north winds of ten to fifteen with gusts to twenty knots and seas running three to five feet. Saturday the winds go northeast and drop down to five knots with seas of three to four feet.

Surf fishing is getting better. Yesterday we mentioned a 50-inch black drum and a 40-inch red drum caught from the beach. Today I received a report from Dan Newmann who along with Paul Perkins fished Three Rs Road during incoming water and caught over 20 fish including a 16-inch bluefish and a 22-inch red drum. Bloodworms, cut bait and mullet were the baits they used. The red drum hit a whole mullet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.