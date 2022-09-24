WGMD Fishing Report 9-23-22

Friday, we had gale warnings and seas of 9 to 6 feet are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. I don’t care how big your boat is, even 6-foot seas make for an unpleasant fishing experience.

The water temperature has dropped to 73 degrees at the Delaware Lightship and it is down to 69.3 degrees at Lewes. This will tell the fish that fall is here and it’s time to start moving. Baitfish will move from the marshes to the bay and ocean and this will not go unnoticed by predators such as blues, trout, flounder and false albacore.

One bait that has been abundant all summer is spot. These fish will bring in the larger trout and flounder as well as bluefish. Back in the day, we kept them alive in large coolers with bilge pumps hooked to truck or boat batteries. We used PVC pipes with holes in the coolers and 50-gallon drums with an overflow pipe in the boats. Crude, but effective.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.