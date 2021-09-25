WGMD Fishing Report 9-24-21

Friday saw small craft advisories up on the ocean and the only boat that ran was the Angler out of Lewes Harbour Marina. They brought back croaker and blues from Delaware Bay structure. Saturday will see north winds at five to ten knots and three-foot seas on the ocean. Sunday the wind will go northwest at 15 with gusts to 20 and the seas will increase to three to four feet.

I continue to receive good reports from the surf. Jim and his wife Jj Ludwig fished the Point at Cape Henlopen during the incoming tide with no luck. They were working their baits well beyond the breakers. When the tide began to run out, they brought their bait into the wash and began catching kings, blues and a ladyfish. Everything was caught on sand flea Fish Bites and everything was released.

Chad Bayless caught a 43-inch red drum on Friday out of the surf one day before the Old Inlet Surf Tournament. He was using a #1 hook on a River Rig.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.