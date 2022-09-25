WGMD Fishing Report 9-24-22

Saturday saw less than perfect weather and while few boats fished the ocean, more did manage to get out on the bay and we had decent reports from the surf and inlet.

Lewes Harbour Marina said boats that fished the Outer Wall, Ice Breakers and other bay structure found tog and sheepshead willing to bite sand fleas. One boat went after catch and release sharks and had quite a few.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, they said Captain Aaron Herd on the Gail Force found bluefish, trout, tog and flounder for his parties. He never left the Indian River Inlet. The Rockin’ and Reelin’ had sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues and red drum were caught from the surf on Saturday. Indian River Inlet gave up tog and sheepshead on sand fleas. The 25th Annual Fall Classic Surf Tournament is underway and I hope to have the winners in tomorrow’s report.

Small craft advisories are up for Sunday and then another hurricane is on the way. Oh joy!

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.