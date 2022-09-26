WGMD Fishing Report 9-25-22

Sunday saw small craft advisories followed by thunderstorms.

Clark Evans at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle sent me the results of the 25th Delaware Seashore Fall Surf Fishing Classic.

Brian Hill was first out of 252 participants in the Men’s Division with 293 points. He won $800 and a bronze trophy

Kelsey Cycyk had 112 points to come in first in the Woman’s Division out of 32 participants. She won $200 plus the Nicole Born Trophy and rod.

There were 12 participants in the Kid’s Division and Jace Griffith came in first with 98 points. He won a surf rod and reel and trophy.

The largest fish of the tournament was a 47-inch red drum caught by Sporto Gray. It was worth $1,000.

Brian Ewing won the Bluefish Calcutta with a 20 incher and took home $2,000.

That 47-inch red drum caught by Sporto Gray was not the only one around. Lynn Doster had one from a large school that passed through Indian River Inlet on Sunday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.