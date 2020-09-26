WGMD Fishing Report 9-26-20

Friday was another overcast and cool day at the beach. The rest of the weekend may be a bit damp, but with light winds and calm seas fishing should be good.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina just as Chris Vann, mate on the Katydid, was unloading 20 flounder and too many black sea bass to count on the cleaning table. The fish were caught on ocean structure. I also noticed a bucket full of croaker racks from a successful trip on the Pirate King.

I walked down to Fisherman’s Wharf where Captain Cary Evans was lining up a mixed bag of sheepshead, tog, trout and one keeper sea bass his party caught over bay structure.

A call to Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em revealed that the boats that went to the Del-Jersey-Land Reef burnt up the black sea bass. A few boats ran further offshore and found good numbers of tuna and dolphin.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was a few small rock from the surf in the morning. Very little from the inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report