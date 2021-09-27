WGMD Fishing Report 9-26-21

Sunday saw rough seas and to the best of my knowledge no boats went out of Lewes or Indian River. Monday will see winds from the west at ten to fifteen going southwest with gusts to 20 knots and seas of three feet. Tuesday the wind stays southwest at ten to fifteen with gusts to twenty knots and seas of three to four feet.

Clark Evans sent me the final standing from the Old Inlet Fall Surf Fishing Classic. They had 289 participants including 38 women and 16 kids. The overall winner was John Anderson with 242 points. He took home $800 and a bronze trophy.

Donna Guttridge won the Woman’s Division with 108 points. She took home $200 and the coveted Nicole Born Memorial Trophy. Ethan Farmer was first in the Kid’s Division with 96 points. He won a surf rod and reel plus a trophy.

