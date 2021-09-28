WGMD Fishing Report 9-27-21

Monday saw some boats venture out into the ocean and those that did caught good numbers of fish. Tuesday the wind will be southwest at ten to fifteen with gusts to 20 knots with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Seas will be three to four feet. Wednesday calls for north winds at ten to fifteen with gusts to 20 knots and three to four-foot seas.

We had a boating fatality in Rehoboth Bay on Sunday. A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard when they found a boat with no one aboard. A search ensued and around 7:20 PM a subject was found in the water. He was rushed to waiting EMTs at Massey’s Landing where he was pronounced dead.

The Monday group on the Katydid had a cleaning table full of flounder and sea bass.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the head boats has flounder and sea bass. The Bill Slayer was on his way in from the canyon with ten tuna and a big mako. A private boat had a limit of flounder.

Old Inlet reported another big red drum from the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.