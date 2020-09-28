WGMD Fishing Report 9-28-20

Sunday was a bit overcast at the beach and a few places saw a little fog and drizzle. Monday looks good, but we will have to keep a weather eye on the rest of the week.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Amanda checked in two citation sheepshead. Ray Nabb had a 10.48-pound monster caught at the Outer Wall on a sand flea. John Childs did even better with an 11.6-pound sheepshead caught at the Ice Bbreakers. Norm Buczik caught an 8.26-pound flounder out of Delaware Bay on Gulp! that was also good for a Delaware Citation. The Strike Zone ran an overnight trip and returned with a very large wahoo and a big yellowfin tuna.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, Clark was busy with the Delaware Fall Surf Fishing Classic. I hope to have the winners in Monday’s report.

In the Upper Delaware Bay, Steve Smith at Smith’s Bait and Tackle, said some 30-inch rockfish have been caught at Ship’s John Light on peeler crab. I suspect the best of this action has been at night. Crabbing in the area has been very good.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.